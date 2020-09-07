Prince Harry is ‘considering’ buying a beach house in Australia

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently bought a home together in the US, moving out of their rented property in Los Angeles and settling in Santa Barbara with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

According to HELLO! magazine, their new home includes nine bathrooms, sixteen bedrooms, an outdoor guest house, an office and library, spa, gym, arcade, games room, movie room, outdoor pool and tennis court and they chose the quiet area as US Weekly reported that Harry ‘hated’ LA and Meghan has always liked Montecito.

Now it seems that the Duke of Sussex is also interested in purchasing a home in Australia, and he is allegedly looking for a beach house like the one his mother, the late Princess Diana, visited before joining the royal family.

Royal expert Judy Wade said that Diana secretly stayed there with her mother, spending time swimming, surfing and soul searching before Prince Charles announced their engagement.

In Diana: The Intimate Portrait, Wade writes that the house is a ‘modern, dark-stained timber beach house’ and that it is ‘situated at the end of a winding dirt track, which made it invisible from the road.’

According to the book, Diana’s mum would ‘enjoy a cool drink on the wooden, elevated deck facing the sea’ and they ‘discussed the enormity of Prince Charles’ proposal and the impact on all their lives.’

An insider has now claimed that Harry is considering finding a similar beach hut as a secret spot for his family.

The source told Woman’s Day: ‘Harry has a soft spot for Australia and given that his mum spent such precious private time here, it’s no surprise he’d feel a calling to it and will want to search out what sounds like was once his mum’s spiritual home.’

How lovely!