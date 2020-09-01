Prince Harry accidentally reveals his nickname for Archie and it’s beyond cute

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the US since the coronavirus lockdown, recently moving from a rented mansion in Los Angeles to their own property in Santa Barbara.

The couple and their one year old son, Archie Harrison, moved to the quiet seaside area of Montecito and their new home sounds pretty epic – HELLO! reports that their new home has nine bathrooms, sixteen bedrooms, an outdoor guest house, an office and library, spa, gym, arcade, games room, movie room, outdoor pool and tennis court.

And it seems that Harry is quite keen for his toddler to start practicing his rugby skills.

During a video conference to mark the Rugby Football League’s 125th birthday, the Duke of Sussex opened up about family life overseas to former rugby league player and coach Ellery Hanley.

Mr Hanley said: ‘You put your feet up and let me ask you some questions. How are you enjoying it now in America?’

Harry replied: ‘Oh OK, these are easy questions. Loving it, it’s fantastic.’

He also added that he hopes Archie will be interested in the sport, adding: ‘What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it’s impossible to find any.

‘But I’ve got a little bit of space outside which we’re fortunate enough to have, so I need to get him playing some rugby league.

‘But I am just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months.’

Harry then accidentally revealed the sweet nickname he gives to his son.

He said: ‘Our little man is our number one priority but then our work after that is the second priority and we’re just doing everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place.’

How cute!