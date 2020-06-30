Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly stuck on whether George should board after William’s own trauma

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here’s everything to know…

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and from their relocation to Anmer Hall to their surprise Zoom appearances, they have been the subject of viral news since lockdown began.

The Duke and Duchess were the centre of news this month, as they became two of the first royals to take part in face-to-face engagements after the coronavirus lockdown.

This week however it was their children that got the world talking as it emerged that Prince William and Kate Middleton are stuck on whether Prince George should board or not. And their thought process reportedly involves Prince William’s childhood trauma.

It appears to be tradition for royal children to attend boarding school, but this is reportedly a decision that Kate and Wills aren’t taking lightly.

‘Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully,’ Royal expert Ingrid Seward told OK! magazine in a recent interview. ‘I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop, and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home.’

She continued: ‘Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children’s mental health.’

We’re sure the Duke and Duchess will come to the right decision.