The Cambridge family is “extremely excited” about their upcoming relocation

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to Prince Louis‘ meme-worthy appearance at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they never fail to make headlines.

This week, it was their upcoming relocation that got the world talking, with the Cambridges moving to Windsor to be closer to The Queen.

The royals previously split their time between their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk and their London abode, Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A. Their upcoming move however will now see them spend the majority of their time in Windsor.

Their future home is thought to be Adelaide Cottage – a four-bedroom modest home, that’s just a 10-minute walk from the Queen.

“Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor,” a source reportedly told The Sun. “Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer. The added bonus is they can send George, Charlotte, and Louis to school together locally. The three children will enjoy running around and playing in the gardens, which is the kind of life they enjoy so much when at Anmer Hall.”

The source continued: “They had no other demands than a pleasant family home close to schools and the Queen. They will pay rent from their private account. All they need to do is move in some of their treasured furniture and possessions. The whole family is looking forward to moving in this summer and starting a new chapter in their lives together in Windsor.”

Another source opened up to Us Weekly about the family’s excitement at the move, explaining: “The whole family [is] extremely excited to be moving to Windsor, not just because it will bring them closer to [The Queen] but it’s a perfect happy medium that brings them closer to London than if they chose to settle full time in Berkshire or Amner Hall.”

