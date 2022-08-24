The Cambridge children could share a very sweet hobby with Lilibet and Archie 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The hobby could bring George, Charlotte and Louis closer to their cousins

The Cambridges are officially moving to the countryside, where they will start a new life in Adelaide Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor Estate.

From September, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will be attending Lambrook School near Bracknell. The independent co-educational school has 620 pupils in total, taking children aged three to 13, and spans 52 acres.

Among the activities on offer across the school’s impressive grounds, is the opportunity to tend chickens in the orchards.

If George, Charlotte and Louis take to this activity, they’d be sweetly following in the footsteps of their cousins, Archie, three, and Lilibet, 14 months.

Last year, Meghan Markle shared a photo of Archie tending chickens at their home in Montecito, California. The rare photo shows the two year old carrying a basket ready to collect the chicken eggs, while wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt, jeans and Peppa Pig wellies.

Tending to chickens is just one of the activities the royal trio could enjoy at Lambrook. The school also has a 25 metre swimming pool, performing arts studio and dance studio — as well as pigs and bees for the kids to look after.

The website reads: “With 52 acres of beautiful grounds, our own Orchard complete with bees, chickens and pigs, woodland, 9 hole golf course, and endless sports pitches, our children have plenty of opportunities to explore, play, learn and of course, to get muddy!”

The headmaster at Lambrook School, Jonathan Perry, said: “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

The family will still have one foot in the city, however, as Kate and William are keeping their Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence.

But the parents of three hope that the move will provide their kids with a more “normal” life. As a palace source told the Daily Mail: “Family time remains an absolute priority. William’s experience as a young boy, being shuttled between two parents, has left him determined to lay down solid foundations for his own brood.”

The source continued: “One, if not both of them, do the school drop-off or pick-up pretty much every day, and they always sit down to eat together as a family. He is a very doting and hands-on dad. The fact is, he knows what’s coming and wants them to have as normal a childhood as possible while they can.”

We’ve always admired the Cambridges for their down to earth parenting techniques. Here’s to their next chapter.