Prince Charles is reportedly the only person who can heal William and Harry’s rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal roles, lost their HRH titles and relocated to California with their son Archie.

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals. And according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now put under pressure, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be feeling the pressure more than most, with Us Weekly reporting earlier this year that Kate has been ‘in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety’ since the split.

Unsurprisingly, this went on to resurge all of the speculation of fallouts and feuds with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The former Fab four have been the subject of ongoing rumours of fallouts ever since they split their households, but according to recent sources, Prince William and Prince Harry are back in touch.

‘There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight. ‘They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well [he had coronavirus earlier this year], that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.’

This week, news of the brothers’ rift made news again as it emerged that Prince Charles is the one person that could properly restore their relationship.

‘The obvious person to create or encourage [their] reconciliation is Charles,’ royal historian Robert Lacey told Us Weekly ahead of the release of his book, Battle of Brothers. ‘He hasn’t come into the picture so far as we know so far…[but] that is one possible channel for reconciliation. I’d rather hope that behind the scenes, Charles is at work mending the fences [and] building the bridges.’

Robert reportedly writes in his book: ‘Both brothers have been damaged by their upbringings; both have reacted by finding different solutions. There is so much pain and trauma in this story, going right back to the beginning.’

He continues: ‘Fundamental to the whole saga is the clash of love versus duty’.

Battle of Brothers is out now.