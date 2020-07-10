Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were spotted at Asda this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family have continued working despite the coronavirus lockdown, with Prince William and Kate Middleton writing letters to their charities and even playing bingo with pensioners.

Prince Charles, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year, has also been making Zoom calls taking his official engagements online.

This week, the couple were spotted at an Asda distribution centre in Bristol, talking to staff and thanking them for their hard work during the pandemic.

The Clarence House Instagram account shared pictures of Charles and Camilla at the centre, including a photograph of the new plaque to commemorate their visit.

The caption read: ‘The Prince and The Duchess today thanked staff at @asda for all they have done to keep the country’s vital food supplies moving throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

‘Since lockdown began in March, the Asda Bristol Distribution Centre has made over 12,500 deliveries to stores across South West England with the 700 depot staff members working tirelessly to cope with the increased demand.

‘This has meant changing shift patterns, postponing holidays, and making overnight deliveries to ensure extra food supplies reach stores for the following day.’

Touching on Asda’s work with FareShare and the Trussell Trust, the post continued: ‘Their Royal Highnesses heard about the supermarket’s work with charities @fareshareuk and the @trusselltrust, who fight hunger and food poverty.

‘Asda’s funding has allowed FareShare to support over 336,000 people and the Trussell Trust to set up e-referral systems for 230 of their food banks.

‘As President of @businessinthecommunity, the Prince also heard about how Asda stores have been lending support for the charity’s National Business Response Network in recent months.’

