Prince Charles just got a payrise – here’s how much he’s earning this year

Ever wondered how much money the royal family is actually worth? Following our news of Prince William’s net worth, accounts have now revealed Prince Charles’ income for 2020. Spoilers: it’s kind of eye-watering.

As he is next in line to the throne, Charles receives excess money generated by the Duchy of Cornwall. In its annual report, released on Thursday, it was revealed that his income from the Duchy has risen by 3% from 2019’s figure, Hello! reports.

This doesn’t sound like that much – until we tell you that’s an increase of £617,000 – taking this year’s earnings to £22,244,000. Wowzers.

That said, his income for 2021 is expected to drop as a result of the pandemic.

‘The lockdown resulting from COVID-19 was only in place for one week of the financial year that this report covers,’ wrote Alastair Martin, secretary and keeper of the Duchy’s records. ‘There is therefore very limited financial impact on these results.

‘As to 2020-21, it is too early in the new financial year to be able to say with any confidence what the impact on our financial performance will be, but, despite having a particularly well-diversified asset base, we fully expect the revenue surplus to be down by a significant amount, in large part due to our trading enterprises being closed.

‘We have not availed ourselves of the various government pandemic support schemes but have continued to pay all staff.’

