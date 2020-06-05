Prince Charles has opened up about his battle with coronavirus

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen is currently isolating at Windsor castle with Prince Philip, where they have a skeleton staff of 22 who reportedly have regular tests for the coronavirus.

A source told Vanity Fair: ‘One of the nicest things for the Queen is that she is getting to spend more time with her husband than she usually would. They have dinner together in the evenings and I imagine the Queen is of the generation where she dresses for dinner.’

The royals are quarantining separately, with Prince William and Kate Middleton staying at their Norfolk residence with their three children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are isolating in Scotland.

Charles tested positive for Covid-19 in March and has now opened up about his experience as part of a new series, Sky News’ After The Pandemic: Our New World.

He said: ‘It makes me even more determined to push and shout and prod. I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly.’

The Prince of Wales also said he empathises with those who have experienced the illness, adding: ‘I’ve had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through. I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time.

‘That, to me, is the most ghastly thing. But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, I’m so determined to find a way out of this.’

Charles also said he recognised the difficulties people are facing, continuing: ‘I can’t tell you how much I sympathise with the way that everyone has had to endure with this unbelievably testing and challenging time.’

While the royals are currently unable to see each other in person, they have reportedly been keeping in touch on Zoom to celebrate their birthdays.