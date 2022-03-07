Harry Styles set to release new music this month

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Harry Styles is set to release new music this month, with a brand new track set to drop in just a matter of weeks.

The Sun Online has reported the former One Direction band member has returned to the music business, and has been working on a hotly anticipated third album. We couldn’t be happier.

A source told the media outlet: “Harry’s lead single is coming this month and his fans are in for a real treat.

“He has worked so hard on this track and it’s going straight to No1.”

The publication has reported Harry, 28, was spotted filming an upcoming music video for his new release outside London’s Buckingham Palace just a few weeks ago.

The insider has teased in true Harry fashion, his music video will be “incredible”, from the outfits he wears to the location.

“The video is going to be just as good as the song. While fans might think they have seen it all, Harry actually saved the best bit for behind closed doors.

“The fashion and the features in the secret shoot for the video are incredible”, the source added.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is equally as excited about his music coming out as we are, and is said to be “thrilled” with his latest work.

The source said: “Harry really pushes the boat out. He is absolutely thrilled with what they have created and can’t wait for people to hear the song and see the video.”

Harry’s upcoming album will be his third album, following the success of Fine Line, which was released in 2019 and his self-titled debut album that dropped in 2017.