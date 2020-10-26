A video of Melania Trump pulling her hand away from Donald is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his statement that the queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour and the claim that he didn’t know Prince Andrew, despite the countless photographs of the two of them together proving otherwise.

As the Presidential Election approaches, Donald has been making a lot of news, especially given how popular his competitors Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are proving to be.

Recently however it’s been all about Melania, from the reasons why she and Donald don’t sleep in the same bed, to their being booed while paying their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

This week, it was a video that went viral, as the First Lady appeared to pull her hand away from her husband’s as they exited the stage together after the final presidential debate against Joe Biden.

Twitter has unsurprisingly gone wild, with users coming our in force to comment on the video.

‘These small and silent moments tell us all we need to know sometimes,’ posted one user, while another commented: ‘Could Melania possibly yank that hand away any faster?’

Hollywood actor Josh Gad was among those to comment, posting: ‘Tonight Melania is all of our hands’.

Well, that’s that.