Donald and Melania Trump were booed while paying their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes and policies never failing to cause outrage.

This week, Donald and Melania Trump paid their respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with the President and First Lady loudly booed and jeered by protestors.

Former Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg died of pancreatic cancer aged 87 earlier this month, dictating her final wish to her granddaughter.

‘My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,’ she asked, with November 3 marking the next presidential election.

Donald Trump however has angered people across the world by moving to replace her Supreme Court seat, not honouring her final wish.

In reference to Ginsburg’s last request, the crowd booing the Trumps outside the Washington DC building chanted ‘Honour her wish’ as well as ‘vote him out’ as they stood by her casket.

Calling Ruth Ginsburg a ‘legend’, Trump said that she ‘represented something different than you or I.’

Going on to talk about her statement however, he reportedly said: ‘I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff or Pelosi? I would be more inclined to the second, OK – you know, that came out of the wind. That sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe Pelosi or for Shifty Schiff. So that came out of the wind, let’s say. I mean, maybe she did, and maybe she didn’t.’

Adam Schiff, the chair of the House intelligence committee responded: ‘Mr President, this is low. Even for you. No, I didn’t write Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish to a nation she served so well, and spent her whole life making a more perfect union. But I am going to fight like hell to make it come true. No confirmation before inauguration.’

We will continue to update this story.