Donald Trump’s niece is writing a tell-all book and he’s not happy about it

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his denying knowing Prince Andrew despite the countless photographs proving otherwise, his divisive comments about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and of course his thoughts on Megxit.

The President is also one of the most talked-about people in the world, with the public having a lot of questions about what’s really going on within the White House walls.

Do Melania and Donald Trump sleep in the same bed? What fake tan does he use? And why does his daughter Tiffany keep getting snubbed?

Unfortunately for DT, the news this week surrounds his niece, Mary Trump, who is releasing a tell-all book about her uncle, entitled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

The news unsurprisingly went viral, with the book, promising to be ‘harrowing and salacious’, sure to become a best-seller.

The Amazon description of the tell-all book describes it as ‘a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.’

The description continues: ‘She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office, including the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald.’

Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump doesn’t seem keen on this book seeing the light of day, with People reporting that his brother Robert has recently filed a temporary restraining order against Mary and her publisher Simon & Schuster in an attempt to block its publication.

Robert’s attorney is reportedly asking the court to stop the book’s publication on the grounds that it allegedly is in breach of a confidentiality agreement she signed in 2001 with the rest of the Trump family.

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man is set to be released on July 28.