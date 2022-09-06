Meghan Markle urges young leaders not to ‘turn a blind eye’ to injustice during her One Young World speech

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK this weekend, the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly staying at their former home, Frogmore Cottage, which is located on the Queen’s Windsor estate – just a stone’s throw away from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new residence, Adelaide Cottage.

While royal insiders have claimed that the Cambridges will ‘avoid’ the Sussexes during their trip, Harry and Meghan have a busy schedule ahead of them. The couple are already in Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, and they’ll be heading straight to the WellChild Awards on September 8th when they return to the UK.

Since arriving on Saturday, they have already made an official appearance together at the One Young World Summit in Manchester with Meghan opting for a bold red outfit to give her first UK speech in two years.

During her address to young leaders, Meghan told the attendees that it was ‘very nice to be back in the UK’ and used the key note speech to discuss her experience with the organisation – which she has been involved with since 2014 – as well as how her perspective on world issues has changed since becoming a wife and mother.

She said: ‘My world view had expanded exponentially seeing the global community through the eyes of my child, and I asked, what is this world he would come to adopt, and what can I do to make it better?

‘There are some countries here that other organisations have chosen to ban or boycott. At One Young World we have chosen not to do so, because we recognise authoritarian figures do not represent the whole of their population, especially the young.’

The Duchess also urged those present not to ‘turn a blind eye’ to wrongdoings across the globe, and stressed the importance of ‘representation, inclusion, access, and trying to shift the global perspective for all of us.’