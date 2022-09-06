Meghan Markle just wore the boldest outfit to deliver her first UK speech in two years

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A vision in red.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening ceremony for the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday, and it’s safe to say that Meghan’s outfit stole the show.

The couple have arrived in the UK for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and will be making a series of appearances during their visit.

The Duchess opted for an all-red ensemble to deliver her first UK speech in over two years, and we can’t get enough of her bold outfit. Meghan opted for a red bow blouse and matching red trousers by Another Tomorrow.

She accessorised with a pair of red suede pumps by Aquazzura which featured stylish cut-out detailing, and added a pair of statement gold earrings to finish off the look.

As for hair and makeup, the Duchess kept things simple with a slicked back ponytail and a pink glossy lip. If you’re wondering what products she might have used, don’t forget to check out our guide to Meghan Markle’s favourite beauty products.

Many fans originally thought that Meghan’s co-ord was a jumpsuit, and we can’t help but think that a red jumpsuit is the perfect piece to carry you through the upcoming festive season. Therefore, we’ve scoured the internet for our favourite high street alternatives. Keep on scrolling…

Get the look: Meghan Markle’s red outfit:

The One Young World Summit brings together more than two thousand of the brightest young leaders from every country and sector. Meghan is a counsellor for the organisation, alongside lots of famous faces including Sir Richard Branson and Jamie Oliver.

We wonder when the couple’s next UK appearance will be?