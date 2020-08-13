Meghan Markle had an anonymous blog about life in Hollywood before meeting Prince Harry

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s unauthorised biography has caused shockwaves around the world with its claims, from the Queen’s final words to Harry before he left the UK to the truth behind the Meghan tiara drama at the couple’s wedding in 2018.

While a number of stories from Finding Freedom by authors and royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand tackle some of the controversial royal moments from the past few years, there are also some insights into the Sussexes lives away from the drama, including the fact that Harry had a secret Instagram account and his sweet relationship with the Cambridge children.

Another interesting section reveals that Meghan used to have an anonymous blog about her experiences in Hollywood.

It is already known that the Duchess ran a popular lifestyle blog, The Tig, in the days before she met Harry and wrote about food, fashion and travel as a ‘passion project’. However, the site closed alongside her social media accounts when she joined the royal family.

But her second secret blog detailed what it is really like for an actress trying to get a break in Tinseltown, and was written between 2010 and 2012.

The Working Actress highlighted ‘the pitfalls and triumphs of struggling to make it in Hollywood’, according to the new biography, which reads: ‘The Tig wasn’t the first time that Meghan had taken to the Internet to not only express herself but to also to reach out to others.’

Meghan reportedly ‘thought about becoming a journalist at one point, as it was an opportunity to channel her creativity and frustration,’ and the anonymous blog ‘captured the heartfelt moments of joy when she booked a job and the despair and rejection actors felt each time a role was lost in an industry often driven by appearance than talent.’

Meghan has never confirmed or denied that she created The Working Actress, but it was ‘one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets that she was the face behind it – and she quickly became recognised for its clever advice and honest anecdotes,’ according to Scobie and Durand.