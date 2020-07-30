The real story behind Meghan Markle’s wedding tiara drama

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The new royal biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Finding Freedom, carries on to make waves since extracts from it started to be published in newspapers worldwide this past weekend.

One extract shared by People revealed that in their early days of dating, a necklace worn by Meghan Markle caused controversy at the Palace, who allegedly said it was too attention seeking.

The authors behind the book, royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have also shed a little light on the alleged drama surrounding Meghan’s choice of tiara for her wedding day.

We all know she wore the stunning art deco Queen Mary bandeau tiara, which Prince Harry helped her pick out. But this wasn’t her first choice, as she initially wanted one that feature emeralds. Rumour has it that this was refused as no one really knew where the tiara came from.

A source said at the time, ‘There was a very heated exchange that prompted the Queen to speak to Harry. She said, “Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she’s given by me”.’

The new book adds more detail to the drama, claiming that it was in fact Angela Kelly, the Queen’s dresser, who ‘deliberately dragged her feet’ in the process, and possibly influenced Her Majesty’s decision.

The couple have denied taking part in the book, so of course this incident hasn’t been confirmed. A representative of the couple said in a statement, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.’