Prince Harry has a secret Instagram account – and the handle is brilliant

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography, Finding Freedom, has been hotly anticipated since it was announced earlier this year.

Royal correspondents and authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, have written the book to offer the world insight into the couple’s romance. It claims that the Duke of Sussex has a secret Instagram account which he set up to follow his now-wife Meghan when they started dating.

Shortly after their first date, the Duchess of Sussex started following @SpikeyMau5 which is believed to be the prince’s private account.

The profile had a photo of a mouse-shaped helmet, and the name was reportedly inspired by Harry’s love of DJ DeadMau5.

So where did ‘Spikey’ come from?

According to reports, he often uses the name Spike to fly under the radar, signing up for a Facebook account under the alias ‘Spike Wells’. That social media profile listed their location as Maun in Botswana, potentially a nod to Harry’s love for Africa and a place he has visited often.

It is also claimed that Scotland Yard protection officers often used the nickname when referring to Harry, too.

Before she closed down her blog, The Tig, and deleted her social media accounts, Meghan had a huge following on Instagram and left little clues about their relationship in the early days. After their first dinner date, the Duchess shared a photo of a Love Hearts sweet which read, ‘Kiss me’, captioning the post: ‘Lovehearts in #London.’

Aww!

While the biography, Finding Freedom, is said to go ‘beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together,’ as well as include insights from ‘those closest to the couple’, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the PA news agency: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.’