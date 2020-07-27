Prince Harry gave the three Cambridge children the sweetest gifts

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are quite the gift givers when it comes to their royal niece and nephews, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly gave his youngest nephew Louis a beautiful present when he was born, costing him £8,000, and it seems that the couple also spoilt George and Charlotte over the years, too.

Harry has always been great with children, and before Archie was born Mike Tindall told The Telegraph: ‘He’ll be a great dad. Obviously, he’s godfather to Lena, but we’ve got a great group of young ones in the family now.

‘Harry, he’s busy, but he loves playing with them all and he’ll be a good dad.’

The Duke also called the Cambridge children the ‘most amazing things ever’ and promised to ‘make sure [they] have fun’.

It has since been revealed that Harry bought George and Charlotte some brilliant gifts back in 2017.

According to the latest biography about the Sussexes, Finding Freedom, royal correspondents and authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand say that George received an electric SUV and Charlotte a tricycle when Harry lived at Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, also sent some thoughtful gifts to the couple, including flowers for Meghan on her birthday after she married Harry.

How sweet!