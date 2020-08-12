Prince Harry was extremely angry about a series of leaked bikini photographs of Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split from the royal family earlier this year, stepping down from their senior roles and relocating to Los Angeles with their son, Archie.

The very public resignation and their extreme privacy measures have prompted a lot of questions around what actually happened behind closed doors with the Sussexes.

This is something that a new tell-all biography promises to divulge, with Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand released this week.

The biography reveals that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered intrusive paparazzi from day one, with one particular incident where Meghan was photographed in her bikini sending Prince Harry into a rage.

The incident occurred in March 2018 when the newly engaged couple were staying in Jamaica for their friend Tom Inskip’s wedding.

According to Finding Freedom, paparazzi were thrown out of the resort after ‘capturing the couple in a steamy embrace on their private balcony and Meghan in her tiny swimsuits frolicking in the water with the prince.’

The biography states that while Meghan wasn’t happy with the news, Harry ‘was apoplectic’, reportedly calling the palace and insisting ‘Do whatever needs to be done’ to get the photographs buried.

Unfortunately, while the palace was able to bury the photographs on the balcony, the bikini pictures were thought to be fair game.

‘Harry was angry and shouting while Meghan was concerned,’ the authors state in the biography. ‘She more than understood his feelings about media intrusion, how that deep distrust that formed after his mother’s death and had never gone away but she had never seen him like this.’

Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is out now.