Married At First Sight UK has officially started – and there’s a huge twist this series

Married At First Sight UK is back – and this year it’s set to be even more dramatic.

The new series kicked off this week with a new batch of singles hoping to find love with a complete stranger. From a former Miss Great Britain to a Harry Potter enthusiast, the contestants are already making headlines.

Following the success of Married At First Sight Australia, the UK format changed significantly last year to include the often chaotic weekly dinner parties, group commitment ceremonies and Paul Brunson of Celebs Go Dating fame.

While the initial UK offering took a more laid back approach, it has been given a potent injection reality TV drama with last year’s series including explosive arguments, contestants leaving early and illicit hook-ups.

However, there’s yet another shake up to the MAFS UK 2022 show.

The couples are matched by the experts, say ‘I do’ to a complete stranger and spend eight weeks getting to know their new spouse. But this year, there’s a twist.

Viewers will spend the first few weeks getting to know the couples, but a new pairing will be introduced halfway through – which is sure to shake things up with the original brides and grooms.

The Sun reported that this idea was ‘borrowed’ from the Australian version, with producers hoping the ‘intruder’ couples will stir things up.

Expert Mel Schilling told the paper: ‘The new couples thrown in confronts the other couples and shakes up the social dynamic. We’ve really upped the ante this year.’

Viewers are already expecting drama this year, with teaser clips showing contestants accusing their partners of cheating and backstabbing.

Oh dear.

Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 at 9pm.