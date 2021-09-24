Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Liked what you saw at the MAFS UK weddings? Why not get married there yourself...

The all-new Married At First Sight UK is now in full swing, with the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies delivering all the drama were promised. You might now be completely invested in how Luke and Morag, Tayah and Adam and co are getting on as fully-fledged husbands and wives, but let’s all cast our minds back for a second to the beginning of the series, when the wedding ceremonies took place.

The new season of MAFS UK looks pretty different to previous series here in the UK. After being matched up by experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas, the couples walked down the aisle in a commitment ceremony as opposed to an official, legal marriage ceremony. But that didn’t prevent the inclusion of wedding dresses, bridesmaids, a celebrant and some outrageously beautiful wedding venues. Ah, the wedding venues.

If you did a double take at the sweeping lawns and grand architecture at the wedding venues featured in the show, you might be keen to find out where they are. Always useful to note down for future wedding plans, right?

All eight weddings in Married At First Sight UK this year took place in Hertfordshire, across two different locations: Ashridge House and North Mymms Park. By holding the ceremonies in different parts of the venues, all eight weddings looked really different, but equally as beautiful. So shall we have a nose around the Married At First Sight UK wedding venues in more detail?

Ashridge House

Ashridge House is a Grade I neo-gothic country estate that was formerly a royal residence of King Henry VIII and later his daughter, Princess Elizabeth I. It’s also been a private home and a military hospital in its time. So if a wedding venue with a bit of history is what you’re looking for, then Ashridge House could be the one for you. The main house is set in an expanse of 190 acres of landscaped gardens, and with ponds, statues and a 17th century oak tree, there’s ample space to take those all-important wedding photos. Inside the house, the sweeping staircase has been centre stage for many a bride to reveal her wedding dress on the big day, and there’s also a library, a chapel, and several different rooms for you to spread out your celebrations.

North Mymms Park

North Mymms Park is also based in the Hertfordshire countryside, and is another Grade I listed house dating back to the 16th century. So if you’re a fan of Elizabethan architecture, then pay attention. North Mymms offers an array of different locations to get married within its grounds; from the Marble Hall (complete with black and white chequered floor – the dream) to the outside Loggia, the Long Gallery to the Pavilion, which can house an impressive 400 guests for ceremonies and receptions. Plus, there’s a spacious, light-filled bridal suite available for brides to get ready in. Featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows, original fireplaces and a sweeping staircase, it’s the details here that will wow your guests and provide a stunning backdrop for your special day.

So that’s your wedding venue sorted. You can thank us (or the MAFS UK producers) later.