In case you thought some of them were familiar.

We’re three days into the all-new series of Married At First Sight UK, and it’s already as addictive as we’d hoped. The television show, which is in its sixth series in the UK but has revamped itself to be bigger than ever this year, sees eight couples ‘marry’ (unofficially) a complete stranger in front of friends and family.

So far, we’ve seen four couples meet on their wedding day – Nikita & Ant, Megan & Bob, Dan & Matt, and Luke & Morag. But some viewers have noticed that a few of the MAFS UK participants are somewhat familiar to the world of TV.

“I’m sure I’ve seen Morag on Take Me Out?” tweeted one fan of the show. And she’s not wrong; Morag from Essex did indeed feature in the 2018 series of the popular Paddy McGuinness-fronted show. Unfortunately for veterinary nurse Morag, she was on Take Me Out for seven weeks without landing a date to the Isle of Fernando’s, but it clearly didn’t deter her from taking part in another TV dating programme.

But Morag isn’t the only Married At First Sight UK star to have had some experience in the TV world – both Nikita and her new husband Ant have both featured separately on Comedy Central’s Your Face Or Mine. Small world, eh? At least it’s something they can bond over, when they’re not fighting.

The game show invites contestants on to predict how handsome or ugly people think they really are, and Nikita took part in the show twice alongside her ex-boyfriend Billy. In the clip, from her second appearance on the show in 2019, Nikita shares that she’s notoriously loyal in relationships. “I’ve never cheated on anyone in my life, ever” the now-26-year-old tells host Kathryn Ryan. “Any of my ex-boyfriends would admit that.”

Ant’s stint on Your Face Or Mine with his ex-girlfriend Dhechen, was decidedly more awkward, however. After his ex ‘joked’ that she fancied his brother Andrew more, the conversation turned to a mysterious silk dressing gown tie that Dhechen once discovered in Ant’s bed.

“It was my dad’s! From when I used to live with him, the tie had got boxed up with some of my stuff when I moved out,” insisted Ant, before it was clarified that he’d moved almost a year before the dressing gown tie was found. Yup, the less said about this tense exchange, the better.

While some viewers are loving the realisation that some of the Married At First Sight UK contestants are vaguely familiar, others are cynical about their intentions. “They aren’t on this for love, they are on it for fame,” wrote one person.

Well, only time will tell…