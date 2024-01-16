Here's why Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's surprise speech is going viral

Awards season is in full swing, and with the Emmy awards taking place last night, there has been a lot to celebrate and discuss - from the winner's list to Jennifer Coolidge's iconic acceptance speech.

It is the weekend's Critics' Choice Awards however that is still making the most headlines, seeing Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Barbie emerge as the big winners of the evening.

Barbie took home six Critics' Choice Awards, bagging the gongs for best original screenplay, best production design, best costume design, best hair and makeup and best song for 'I'm Just Ken' - an accolade that left Ryan Gosling speechless.

It was the film's win for 'best comedy' that made the most news, with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig giving an unexpected speech - with the surprise factor making the moment go viral.

The recipient of the best comedy award doesn't traditionally give a speech at the Critics' Choice Awards, but Chelsea Handler, who was hosting the ceremony, chose to "go rogue" inviting Robbie and Gerwig on stage to say an impromptu few words.

“I’m gonna go rogue because Greta and Margot deserve the opportunity to make an acceptance speech,” Chelsea Handler announced to the audience. “Would you mind coming up and accepting the award?”

“Thank you, Chelsea. We love you so much,” Robbie announced, after they had taken to the stage to accept the award. “You know, when everyone is like ‘Oh, this is so unexpected'. This is actually unexpected and was not a part of the show. We were very grateful nonetheless and I’d like Greta to talk."

Gerwig continued: "We were excited in our chairs and it's nice to be up here. Thank you to everyone that helped make this movie. I laughed so hard every day between almost every take because of our beautiful cast - Margot and Ryan and America and everybody who got to be as brilliant as they are.

"Thank you Mattel for letting us take their beloved icon and make something so unhinged, and thank you Warner Bros. for standing behind us every step of the way. And thank you to Noah Baumbach. We just wanted to make each other laugh and we're so happy that we made the world laugh too."

Well, this is lovely.