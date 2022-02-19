Lily Collins gave ‘Emily In Paris’ co-star Lucien Laviscount the confidence boost for the series

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Emily In Paris had the majority of us glued to our sofas, binge watching every episode, contemplating moving to the French capital to channel our inner Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins.

While we admired the relationships, friendships and close bonds Emily forged in the series, it turns out they were equally as close off set too.

Lucien Laviscount, who portrays Emily’s British love interest Alfie in series two, has admitted Lily gave him the confidence boost he needed to take part in the franchise, especially after the success of the first season.

Speaking to Grazia about his co-star, the former Waterloo Road actor said: “I felt like the new kid in school. Lily came up to me at the read through and said, ‘This is going to be trouble.’ I said, ‘What does that mean?’ She said, ‘Lucien, trust me, you’ve got this.’ It gave me all the confidence.”

Videos you may like:

Emily In Paris is tipped to get a follow up series, and Lucien, 29, has even hinted to a fourth season, which has got us far more excited than we can express in words.

Lucien believes the Netflix show is such a hit because it sparks conversations.

He shared: ” You watch an episode and, in that 15 seconds afterwards, you look at your partner or your friend and you just want to talk about it straight away.”

Though it seems the closest we will get to any hint of the plot for the upcoming series is just behind the scenes selfies on Instagram with minimal captions from the cast, Lucien has shared his hopes for the future of the show, which includes Emily storming to success in her career, as in the last series Savoir boss Sylvie was launching her own company and wanted Emily on board.

Lucien proposed his ideal for the follow up seasons: “I’d love to see Lily take more of a co-ownership of the company. And step into that boss role a little bit more and make some decisions. I think that’s one thing that Emily’s still really figuring out about herself. It’s sexy that she’s still at that stage but it would be nice to see her bring some deals to the table.”