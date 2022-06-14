Love Island’s Tasha was secretly dating this Strictly star earlier this year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Love Island 2022 is well underway, and just a week in social media is already flooded with commentary on the latest batch of singles and their romantic endeavours. The nation has quickly fallen in love with Dami Hope, predicted that Indiyah Polack will be crowned a winner and called for Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu to be kept in so that she can cause chaos when it’s Casa Amor time.

Fans saw Afia Tonkmor dumped from the island last night after a last minute re-coupling, with fellow single Paige Thorne chosen to stay by new boy Jacques O’Neill.

Tasha Ghouri has also become a fan favourite, and viewers have watched her relationship with Andrew Le Page blossom – although it hasn’t been without hiccups.

However, it seems that the model and dancer was dating a popular Strictly Come Dancing star earlier this year.

MailOnline claims that Tasha and Giovanni Pernice met online and ‘connected via Instagram and messaged privately on the app, which eventually led to the pair meeting in January.’

The source said: ‘Giovanni was persistent when it came to Tasha. They have a lot in common, both being dancers, and he had just learned a lot about the deaf community performing with Rose [Ayling-Ellis] on Strictly, who Tasha really admires.’

The insider added: ‘Tasha was impressed by how gentlemanly he was, taking her out to top London restaurants and offering to send cars to collect her, but she’s independent and always made her own way to see him.’

However, things between the pair reportedly fizzled out when Giovanni left to go on the Strictly tour.

Tasha entered the Love Island villa and was coupled up with Andrew following the public vote. The pair have remained in a couple, although fans think her head could be turned by new boy Jacques – fellow islander Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend – after they snuck off for a chat.

We’ll have to wait and see!