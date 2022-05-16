Everything we know so far about Love Island 2022

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Including the rumoured start date and possible contestants...

Summer is almost upon us, which only means one thing, Love Island 2022 will be airing very soon. If, like us, you’ve been frantically searching for all the latest information on the popular dating show, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve rounded up everything we know so far, including the rumoured start date, the new villa and some familiar faces that we might see on the show. So, keep on scrolling and get ready to be glued to your screens for the foreseeable future…

When does Love Island 2022 start?

Although the official start date is yet to be confirmed, the first episode of the show is rumoured to air on Monday 6th June, 2022. It usually lasts for around six to eight weeks, so we’d recommend cancelling any evening plans you may have during this time.

A source told The Sun: “Love Island is coming back with a bang and it will begin on the second full week in June.”

Video you may like:

Who is hosting Love Island 2022?

TV presenter Laura Whitmore is set to host the latest series, which will be her third time in a row. Although there were rumours of a new presenter, an ITV spokesperson confirmed to Metro.co.uk: “Laura will be returning to host the forthcoming series of Love Island.”

Where will Love Island 2022 be held?

The show is still set to be held in Mallorca, however, apparently it will take place in a brand new villa, and we can’t wait to see what it looks like. Hopefully the famous fire pit and swimming pool will remain, but who knows what else will be in store…

Who are the rumoured contestants for Love Island 2022?

Although no contestants have officially been confirmed, there has been lots of talk surrounding who might be entering the villa this year. It is rumoured that Zara McDermott’s brother, Brad McDermott, could appear on the show. Zara appeared on season four of Love Island, and is now in a relationship with Made In Chelsea‘s Sam Thompson.

Another rumoured contestant is Sophie Draper, a beautician who has previously dated Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash. Keep checking back for more updates!

Love Island 2022 will air on ITV2 and an hour later on ITV2+1. If you miss an episode you can catch up on the series on the ITV hub.