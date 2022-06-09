Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Who is your favourite?

Summer is officially upon us and that means one thing – Love Island is back. It is time to cancel your evening plans for the next eight weeks because the only place to be is in front of your TV, ready to watch a bunch of singles shout, ‘I’ve got a text!’

Whether you love it or love to hate it, one thing is for sure – you can’t avoid the love island drama. Whether it’s from your work bestie or Instagram feed, there is no escaping the chat.

Love Island 2022 only started this week and there have already been some big changes. The series made a positive change by switching fast fashion for the more sustainable eBay, and in a surprising new twist the first episode of the series saw fans voting for which islanders should couple up instead of letting them pick for themselves.

The villa was in shock, but so far the couples are: Tasha and Andrew, Paige and Luca, Amber and Dami, Indiyah and Ikenna, and the new couple Gemma and Davide. Which left Liam being the only single islander.

Although the chats have only just started, and the islanders are still finding out each others type on paper, fans are already making their predictions.

The aim of the game is for the best couple to win £50,000 after eight weeks of summer loving. But for now a solo islander is the favourite.

The fan favourite?

Indiyah.

Twitter is obsessed with the islander, who is already a fan favourite with some even declaring they’ll never watch the show again if she doesn’t win.

The 23 year old, hotel waitress from London is the favourite to win right now, whether she is coupled up or not.

Amber Gill, from the 2019 series, was dubbed the first solo Love Island winner after stealing the nations heart, and this year, it seems to be happening again with Indiyah.

Tonight, there will be two new bombshells entering the villa. Ekin and Afia will shake up the villa for sure, but will they take the top spot from Indiyah?

What are your predictions?