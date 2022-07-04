Lindsay Lohan just got married – here’s what we know of the low key wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"I am stunned that you are my husband," she wrote.

It seems congratulations are in order for Lindsay Lohan and her partner, Bader Shammas. The 36-year-old Mean Girls actress who announced her engagement to the financier in November last year, has got hitched according to Us Weekly.

Speculation was rife after Lindsay called Bader her husband in an Instagram post, but now it’s been confirmed by a rep for the actress that she did indeed get married, though not a lot else is known about the secret wedding.

Below an image of the happy couple, with Lindsay’s engagement and wedding rings on show, the US actress wrote:

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Lindsay and Bader met in 2019 and got engaged in November 2021. At the time, a source told US Weekly that there could be two weddings on the cards…although it’s unlikely the public would be granted access to either, they hinted.

The source said: “The talk is [there’ll] be two weddings — one overseas and one in the States, maybe someplace between Dubai and the U.S.” They added that it would be an “intimate affair.”

Lindsay had also suggested that she would go for something understated. Speaking to Extra earlier this year about her upcoming nuptials, she said: “I’m definitely not like that [a bridezilla]. I’m more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good. And then I can be okay. So, I’ll be more like that.”

Lindsay, a former child actress, was in a string of well-loved nineties and noughties films including the Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls and Herbie: Fully Loaded. After having taken a break from acting over recent years, Lindsay is set to appear in a new Netflix rom-com.

Neither the title of the rom-com or the cast have been revealed yet by the streaming giant, but Variety report that Lindsay will be taking on the role of a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress.”

The storyline is very Netflix Christmas movie: the heiress has a skiing accident after which she suffers from amnesia and winds up in the care of “a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Congratulations on your wedding Lindsay and Bader. We wish the loved up couple all the best.