Lindsay Lohan is the latest celebrity to deliver a dose of nostalgia on TikTok, revisiting her famous roles in the ‘The Parent Trap.’ If it’s been a little while since you last saw the film, a young Lohan played a pair of estranged twins who reunite at a summer camp and plot to bring their divorced parents back together.

Now 35 years old, Lohan stepped back into her eleven year old shoes and recreated a scene featuring her characters Annie (the twin with the English accent, if you were wondering) and Hallie. In her video, she returned to the moment Annie and Hallie squared off during a fencing class – leading to a tense showdown between the pair.

Lohan lip-synced to her own voice as Hallie, saying, “Yes, you want to know the difference between us?”

“I have class and you don’t,” she then continued as Annie, which remains one of the most savage cinematic one-liners of all time.

Lohan’s video has since racked up over a million likes on TikTok, with Lohan captioning the video, “You heard it here first.”

Fans of the film went wild for the short video, with some branding the video “iconic” as others questioned where her twin was.

Lohan was just eleven years old when she starred in ‘The Parent Trap’, which was also her movie debut. Starring alongside the late Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid who played her parents, the film followed Annie and Hallie as they discover they’re actually twins and then conspire to swap homes to help reignite the spark in Quaid and Richardson’s relationship.

After ‘The Parent Trap’ catapulted her into fame, Lohan went onto star in other 2000s classics such as ‘Freaky Friday’ and ‘Mean Girls.’ Last year, she paid tribute to ‘The Parent Trap’ on its 23rd anniversary and its director Nancy Meyers on Instagram, commenting on a post, “Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime Nancy.”

Lohan is set to return to screens this Christmas with a Netflix original film called ‘Falling For Christmas’ alongside ‘Glee’ star Chord Overstreet. While details about the romantic comedy have been sparse, a blurb for the film on IMDB claims Lohan will play a “young and newly engaged heiress” who falls in love with a handsome lodge owner after she has a skiing accident.