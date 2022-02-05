Lindsay Lohan reveals extravagant wedding plans but insists she’s not a ‘bridezilla’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Lindsay Lohan has already started planning her wedding to fiancé Bader Shammas, and has teased her vision for her upcoming nuptials.

The Mean Girls star has hinted she would love a destination wedding, and is mulling over wearing several dresses on the day, because she thinks the wardrobe changes are the “best part” of any ceremony.

Speaking to Extra about her grand plans, Lindsay, 35, said: “‘I’m looking at destinations. I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress.”

When asked if she will opt for one wedding dress, or “multiple”, she replied: “Take a guess… dresses. That’s the best part!”

Despite wanting numerous bridal gowns, she has insisted she is not a “bridezilla”, and doesn’t plan on rushing her wedding as she wants it to be perfect.

Videos you may like:

She said: “But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything.

“I’m definitely not like that [a bridezilla]. I’m more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good. And then I can be okay. So, I’ll be more like that.”

Lindsay met her husband-to-be in 2019, and the couple announced their engagement in November 2021.

To confirm the news she shared a black and white photo of her with her engagement ring on her hand, while Bader cradled her.

The Instagram post read: “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love.”

However, Lindsay has remained tight lipped as to when she will be walking down the aisle.

One thing is for sure, the Freaky Friday actor has her hands full, as not only is she planning a wedding, but she is also working on numerous new projects.

Speaking about her upcoming ventures, she shared: “I will be doing more films, spacing things out, and I have a podcast that I started, which is really exciting, which is really new for me because I’m used to being on the receiving end of answering questions and I’m not as comfortable with asking them, so that’s something I’m learning to do as I go as well.”

Stay tuned!