How have you been pronouncing it?

Lindsay Lohan, the actress best known for playing the iconic twin duo in The Parent Trap, has started posting on TikTok and revealed a rather shocking truth in one of her first videos.

The video, which has since gone viral, says that fans have been saying her name wrong for the entirety of her career.

The 35-year-old was introducing herself and her social media channel when she gave away the pronunciation of her surname.

She said to camera: “Hey everyone. It’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok.”

Fans immediately started commenting about the fact that, rather than saying Low-han, she pronounced her second name as Low-en.

One fan commented on the video: “Lindsay… lowen?”, with another adding: “Wait. Lindsay “LOWEN”?!? I’ve been saying it wrong my whole life?!?”

Fans went on to comment: “U pronounced ur name wrong” and ask “Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAN.”

Others drew parallels between other well-known celebrities who have recently pronounced their surnames in differently to how fans expected, including Ariana Grande and Taylor Lautner.

One fan jokingly commented: “Lowen? Loutner? Grandee? Okey they gotta be messing with us at this point.”

This wasn’t the only video content that Lindsay posted, though, later treating fans to a reenactment from the 1998 The Parent Trap.

In the movie, she plays two twins – Annie and Hallie – who were separated at birth and raised by their separated parents, one who lives in the UK and the other who lives in the US.

The movie sees them accidentally cross paths at a summer path, work out that they are related and then plot to get their parents back together again.

Pretending to be Annie, the British twin, in the TikTok clip, Lindsay can be seen miming: “Yes, you want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t.”

Whatever way you pronounce it, Lohan’s videos look set to be a real laugh and we’re totally here for them.

So, question – how would you pronounce her surname?