The one celebrity Leonardo DiCaprio ‘gushed’ over at a Met Gala after party

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Leonardo DiCaprio is undoubtedly one of the most famous people in the world. From his Titanic 90s heartthrob days (a role he almost lost to none other than Matthew McConaughey) to his animated and award-nominated portrayal of Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, he has been a silver screen legend for decades.

So you’d think that bumping into other celebrities at fancy events wouldn’t be that big of a deal for the Oscar winning, Golden Globe toting, BAFTA bagging actor, right?

Well, it seems that even Leo can get a little starstruck sometimes when it comes to meeting those he admires!

The Don’t Look Up star was spotted ‘gushing’ over one up and coming star at a Met Gala after party, and the video of their exchange is going viral because it is particularly sweet.

It’s no secret that Leo is a big fan of HBO’s Euphoria, telling Variety in 2019: ‘That show is amazing!’ – and, obviously, he’s right – so when he brushed shoulders with Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate in the show, he was quick to tell him how much he loved the series.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

In the clip being shared on social media, captured by TikTok user @deannamarienyc, Leo shakes Jacob’s hand before telling him: ‘The show’s amazing!’

While Jacob’s response isn’t audible, he looks thrilled by the A-lister’s comment and the pair chatted for a little longer.

TikTokers commented on the sweet exchange, with one noting: ‘Definitely if Euphoria was a 90’s show Leo would have played Nate!’

Others called for the pair to be cast together in the future.

We’ll back that!