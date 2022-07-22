Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Well, this is awkward.

The fact that she’s 24 won’t stop Kylie Jenner from getting in trouble with her mum.

Momager Kris has reportedly had a word with her youngest daughter about her spending of late — including this week’s private jet controversy.

“Kris Jenner felt she had to step in to tell Kylie to slow down,” a source told Page Six. “She is worried her youngest is spending too much money, too fast. But Kylie is her own woman and does what she wants.”

The person added: “Kris is urging her to be more responsible with her money, make wise investments. But Kylie is 24, she has her own brand, and she does what she wants.”

As a reminder, the Kylie Cosmetics founder caused an uproar when she posted a photo of hers and partner Travis Scott’s private jets on Instagram the other day, captioning it, “You wanna take mine or yours ?” It then emerged that she has made a habit of taking “Kylie Air” for trips of as few as three minutes.

As for her other sources of spending, Page Six reports that the billionaire lives in a $12 million home, owns a $15 million plot of land, has several luxury cars in her private garage, and also apparently spends $300,000 a month on clothes. Three. Hundred. Thousand. On clothes!

Of course, longtime followers of the TV personality won’t exactly be surprised to hear that Kylie has expensive taste. In October, she posted an Instagram photo of her “fall” edit of shoes and bags, AKA a tiny sliver of her full collection of clothes. It featured five Hermès bags, a Chanel clutch, and shoes by Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and Prada, among others.

She posted a similar edit in July last year, this time featuring accessories in bright colours.

With that said, another source told Page Six that Kris hadn’t in fact intervened to curb Kylie’s spending. This person said: “Kylie has actually always been very good [with her money] — young but adult at heart.”

We’ll just have to wait for the next season of The Kardashians to hopefully find out the truth.