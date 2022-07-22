Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

But she practically *invented* selfies?

Kim Kardashian LOVES a selfie.

Her Instagram is positively littered with photos of her pouting at her phone camera, with her boyfriend Pete Davison, with her children, or with many of her equally famous friends. She even published a book titled Selfish with a selfie of herself on the cover, so by now the world is well acquainted with her self-snapping ability.

In recent news, though, it has transpired that Kim’s love for reversing the camera has its limits.

The SKIMS founder reportedly flew to Cairns, Australia, last Saturday to visit Pete Davidson, and she wanted to keep her time in the country as low-key as possible.

She “didn’t want anyone knowing she was in Australia,” a source close to Kim told the Daily Mail.

They added: “This is the one per cent of time that she doesn’t want to have to worry about getting glammed up and just wants to switch off.

“She’s just here to spend time with Pete and has no plans on leaving the hotel. It’s a very low-key trip and she doesn’t want to be bothered.

“Kim is happy to say ‘hi’ to you if you bump into her, but she definitely doesn’t want to get her photograph taken on this trip.”

While staying at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort in Port Douglas, Queensland, the Mail reports that hotel employees had to sign NDAs, and not ask for selfies or autographs, to protect Kim’s privacy during her stay. She even used decoy cars when leaving the hotel.

Pete is filming Wizards! in Australia alongside Naomi Scott, which has meant the couple haven’t been able to spend as much time together in recent weeks. “It’s a short visit but she’s really excited to go,” another source previously told the Mail.

“They’ve both been so busy with work commitments so this is a much needed break and they are looking forward to time together.”

Things appear to be going swimmingly between the pair – who have been dating since the autumn – shortly after they met on the set of Saturday Night Live.

While Pete didn’t appear on season 1 of The Kardashians, a recent trailer for season 2 shows him running to shower with his girlfriend — so the new series promises to be as juicy as ever.

Looking forward to it? Same.