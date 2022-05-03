Pete Davidson’s new tattoo appears to be a tribute to Kim Kardashian’s children – and it’s dividing the internet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2022, and that – teamed with the fact that Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s infamous ‘Happy Birthday’ dress – was enough to satisfy Kete fans across the globe.

The couple have been making headlines since their romance hit the news in late 2021, whether for their impromptu theme park dates or their first Instagram picture together, and now keen eyed fans have spotted something that has them divided.

Kim has spoken about the fact that Pete has had two markings in her honour, telling Ellen DeGeneres during an interview that his ‘Kim’ tattoo is actually a branding, and that he also has ‘my girl is a lawyer’ etched on his collarbone.

Now it seems that the SNL comic might have also had a permanent tribute to Kim’s four children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, inked into his skin.

In a picture shared on social media, fans noticed that Pete had a new neck tattoo which reads ‘KNSCP’ which they believe could be the initials of Kim and her four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

When news outlets tweeted about the photo of the new tattoo, the idea that it could represent Kim and her children seemed to divide fans.

One wrote: ‘Too soon.’

Another said: ‘That is super creepy. Who tf does that?’

A third added: ‘Not cool at all, appreciate the gesture but not his place.’

However, others were quick to defend the tattoo, with one person tweeting: ‘My guess is that Pete let Kim tattoo something on him, and that’s what she chose to do because it’s simple. I don’t see what the big issue is.’

It is worth noting that it hasn’t been confirmed by Pete or Kim exactly what the tattoo stands for, even though fans are convinced.

Something that may appear on The Kardashians? We’ll have to wait and see!