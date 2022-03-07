Kim Kardashian had to be cut out of *that* Balenciaga tape dress – but she’s keeping it as an ‘archive’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian never fails to take those leaps when it comes to fashion, but she pulls it off.

After being announced as the new face of designer label, Balenciaga, last month, the SKIMS founder pulled out all the stops to show her devotion to the brand during this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the Balenciaga Autumn/Winter 2022 fashion show in Paris on Sunday 6 March, but she went one step further to show her support as she wore an entire outfit made from yellow tape, emblazoned with the fashion house’s name over.

The full-body ensemble was certainly a statement.

Kim – who has North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with estranged husband Kanye West – shared behind the scenes clips of her getting ready for the PFW show on her Instagram Stories.

She slipped into a full black catsuit, which she was taped into, from neck to toe, by at least four people. Kim’s accessories, including her bag and pointed toe boots, were also covered in the Balenciaga tape.

Kim slicked her long brunette tresses back, and opted for a pair of black square-framed sunglasses to complete the look.

But, if you are anything like us, you may be wondering how she got out of the outfit. We have the answer.

Kim continued to document the aftermath of the show, and told her Instagram followers she was cut out of the suit, but is keeping it as an “archive”, along with extra Balenciaga tape – just in case she wants to slip into the one piece in the future.

Speaking in a string of Instagram Stories, which last on the site for 24 hours, she said: I kept my look from the Balenciaga show, and I literally had them cut it off me, and I kept it, so it is still in tact with the bags and the boots, for my archive.

“They put rolls of tape in here for me so I could have extra.”

We’re not quite sure if we could, or would, try to pull this off, but Kim certainly nailed it, and it’s bound to be a look to go down in history.