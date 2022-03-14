Pete Davidson defends him and Kim Kardashian against Kanye West’s bitter row

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Pete Davidson has remained fairly quietly and refrained from publicly hitting back at Kanye West, following an onslaught of criticism from the rapper, as well as aims fired at Kim Kardashian.

But, for the SNL co-host enough was enough and he is “done with being quiet”, and has decided to stand up for him and girlfriend Kim.

Kim has previously reached out to Kanye to stop with the hateful comments to her and Pete.

However, the 28-year-old – who has recently gone Instagram official with his relationship with the SKIMS founder – has takne matters into his hands and reportedly messaged Kanye to end their bitter feud.

Images of their conversation was shared by Pete’s friend, Dave Sirus, in a since deleted Instagram post.

It has been reported in the conversation Pete praised Kim, 41, as “the best mother”, and pleaded with the Stronger hitmaker to “take a minute and calm down.”

In the since deleted post, Pete’s text read: “Can you please take a second and calm down.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom.

“I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

However, the message did not go down well with Kanye, 44, who replied: “Oh you using profanity”, followed by him asking “Where are you right now?”

In the comeback of all comebacks, Pete replied “in bed with your wife”, alongside a selfie.

Kanye hit back and replied: “Happy to see you’re out the hospital and rehab.”

But this fuelled the argument even more as Pete alleged to have told Kanye to check himself in, which is a dig at his mental health battle that saw Kanye cancel his Saint Pablo Tour back in 2016 and hospitalised for exhaustion.

Pete is said to have asked Kanye to “talk” and stop being “a little internet b***h boy”.

It has been reported Pete’s conversation continued to see him offer help to Kanye, and to stop making his frustrations public, but to settle them in private.

Pete is said to have claimed he has stopped any gags on SNL about Kanye, in a bid to end their spat.

Kim filed for a divorce last year after seven years of marriage to Kanye, with who she has North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with, and was recently granted legal single status.