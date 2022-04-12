Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian rarely shares any insight into her relationship with Pete Davidson on social media, but she made an exception yesterday. On Instagram, she posted a rare couple of pictures of the pair cuddling while they had dinner together.

In the sweet photos, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star was seen snuggling into Kim’s neck as they cuddled in a restaurant corner booth. Another shot showed Kim and Pete gazing into each other’s eyes, apparently mid-conversation as she slung an arm over his shoulders.

Kim captioned the post ‘late nite snack,’ and one of her sisters weighed in down in the (many) comments.

Khloe Kardashian commented twice, writing ‘stop’ and then, ‘Can you be any cuter.’

Their late dinner appears to have taken place after the premiere of ‘The Kardashians,’ which Kim and Pete attended. Kim was photographed wearing the same silver latex dress and collar as in her pictures on Instagram, and the pair were seen holding hands as they made their red carpet debut together. Kim however posed alone on the red carpet.

Kim also shared more tidbits about their relationship in the first episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ a new reality series about her entire family which airs on Hulu in the US. She revealed she had confided in Pete when she ran into him at the Met Gala last September, as she was anxious about hosting his show ‘Saturday Night Live.’

In the episode, Page Six reported she said, ‘I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like, ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for.’’

Pete referenced the show’s use of cue cards, which stars typically read off for the variety sketch show. Kim recalled he said, ‘And he’s like, ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good!’

The pair acted alongside one another as Aladdin and Jasmine, sharing a kiss during their sketch. Kim previously revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! their on-air kiss was their first ever, adding Pete gifted her their costumes, magic carpet and genie lamp from the sketch to her for Valentine’s Day.