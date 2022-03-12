Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make relationship Instagram official

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for a few months, but they have finally taken the next step and made their romance official – on Instagram.

The social media world went into utter meltdown when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a string of photos, of her laying on the floor with the SNL presenter, a cute selfie, as well as a meme they were recreating.

In clever Kim K fashion she disguised the post with the first picture being of her crouched down on the floor in an oversized metallic fur coat, black sunglasses and silver knee high boots.

But, swipe along a few images and you will see the couple looking more in love than ever.

She captioned the post: “Whose car are we gonna take?”

Kim posted the collection of photos on the photo-sharing site, and within hours it has racked up over four million likes on the platform.

Friends, family and fans, have been quick to show their support for the couple, as Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian commented: “I love this.”

A separate follower wrote: “This is the post I’ve been waiting for”, while another added: “Okay instagram OFFICIAL.”

Pete and Kim are said to have got close after they filmed the Aladdin segment together on SNL back in October, and shared a kiss while filming the parody sketch.

Though they have remained tight lipped about their romance, just one month later it was reported the pair were “casually dating”.

They have been spotted out and about, heading to the cinema and on romantic dates together, and even spent Christmas together last year.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021, after seven years of marriage, and just last week Kim obtained legal approval of her single status.

The former couple have children North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago together.