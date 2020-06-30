This is apparently Kate Middleton’s favourite tipple

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We just love getting insights into the royal family’s favourite foods and drinks, from the Queen’s comments on Buckingham Palace food, to Prince William and Prince Harry’s beloved childhood meal and the Cambridge children’s baking sessions.

But one thing we don’t hear about too often, is what the royals like to drink. The Queen is said to love gin & tonic (so very British), and apparently Kate Middleton also has a favourite tipple.

The Duchess is said to enjoy a chilled glass of white wine at the end of the day, usually sipped while she cooks.

An old article by Vanity Fair gave an insight into the couple’s life when they lived in Wales back in 2010, and described their visits to the pub.

‘The couple occasionally ventures to the local pub, the White Eagle, where William enjoys a pint of local bitter and Kate indulges in a glass of white wine, but mostly they stay in watching DVDs. They love boxed sets and recently devoured The Killing in a marathon session,’ it said.

As for which white wine she likes, a Daily Mail article revealed that although the royal is not a big drinker, she is partial to a glass of Chardonnay.

‘She’s not a heavy wine quaffer. A 6pm glass of brutally chilled Chardonnay is sufficient,’ it said.

We’d like to think she kicks back with a glass of wine at the end of the day like the rest of us.