Prince William and Prince Harry had a very special favourite childhood treat meal

Princes William and Harry have made non-stop news this past year, from their family lives and parenting confessions to the rumoured feud between the Cambridge and the Sussex households.

This week, the two brothers made news for their taste in food, with Darren McGrady, the royal chef who cooked for them during their childhood, opening up about their preferences.

Yes, not only did Darren McGrady confirm that ‘Crispy Chicken with Mac and Cheese’ was the two princes’ favourite treat meal, he also released the recipe in a YouTube tutorial.

All you will need to make the macaroni cheese before you tune in is crispy chicken, elbow macaroni pasta, butter, flour, milk, cream, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and salt.

Darren McGrady has also opened up about Princess Diana’s preferences earlier this year.

‘Her favourite dish was bell peppers stuffed with zucchini, mushrooms, rice, garlic topped with Parmesan and mozzarella and finished with a smoked tomato and pepper sauce,’ the chef recalled. ‘She asked for this dish several times a week.’

He continued: ‘She would often come into the kitchen and ask for her favourite dish, and sit there chatting while [I] made it.’

