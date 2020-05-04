The Queen’s surprising comment about Buckingham Palace food is going viral

This is hilarious.

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, they are one of the constants, guiding us through.

One of the most talked-about royal family members is obviously the Queen, with the monarch releasing an important speech that we will overcome the current pandemic and giving non stop glimpses of her royal homes.

It is her food preferences however that are catching the most interest, with members of the public eager to learn about royal life behind closed doors, from the food she banned from the royal kitchen to the food that she reportedly eats every day – it’s cake.

This week, the monarch’s taste in food became a conversation topic, as a surprising quote about royal food from HRH resurfaced.

According to a former palace butler Paul Kidd, the Queen once surprised him, joking that her corgis receive better food than she does.

Explaining the experience on 2011 documentary Royal Servants, the butler recalled: ‘When I served lunch to the Queen for the very first time in my life, she picked the menu up, she said “What have I got for lunch?”’

He continued: ‘And she’s reading the menu, she had her spectacles on and she put it back and she looked at me, gave me a beautiful smile and said “I think the dogs get better fed.”’

We didn’t think we could love the Queen any more.