Kate Middleton has urged those who are struggling during lockdown to ‘reach out’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been working hard to support various charities and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been clapping for carers alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as secretly volunteering for crisis helplines and delivering food to the most vulnerable.

The couple also made calls to NHS workers and Kate has been writing heartwarming letters to the organisations of which she is a patron.

Now, the Duchess has urged those struggling with addiction to ‘reach out’ and ‘be vocal’ about the difficulties they are facing.

Talking to Clouds House, a rehab centre in Wiltshire, she discussed how the have supported those in need during the lockdown.

The centre, which is run by Kate’s patronage, Action on Addiction, has remained open during the pandemic.

She said: ‘The worrying thing is, it is all those people who aren’t necessarily reaching out who are struggling, who perhaps don’t feel they can reach out.

‘Or the fact that maybe they haven’t realised that addictive behaviours have sort of established, particularly if it’s the first time – and it’s those people who aren’t necessarily being vocal about it.

‘It’s making sure that they know they can reach out and that you are there to help and support them in this very difficult time.’

She praised the staff for adapting their services and dedicating their time to keeping the centre open, allowing residential clients to isolate for fourteen days.

According to Action on Addiction’s CEO Graham Beech, they commissioned a national YouGov poll which revealed that since the Covid-19 outbreak addictive behaviours are on the rise.

He told the royal: ‘We have done some polling and we have discovered that people are struggling during lockdown.

‘More people are drinking and gambling but also we are concerned about the number of people who are struggling to maintain their recovery and are getting into relapse.

‘We are particularly concerned about families and young people and the impact that lockdown and addiction is having.’

Kate also spoke to a woman named Lucy, whose mother was a resident before the family undertook courses to help with her addictions, adding: ‘For someone who is suffering to take that one individual and ask them to go through it themselves is a real challenge.

‘But if you can pull in family members or those around them to try and help them through, it is really extraordinary and actually I’ve heard in the past everyone learns a huge amount from it as well, so it’s really fantastic.’

She added: ”They are unprecedented times, but I’m sure you are doing an amazing job and well done for keeping things going and ticking over as normal.’