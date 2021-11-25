Kate Middleton and the Queen reveal which Cambridge child is the one ‘in charge’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Surprised?

Kate Middleton is often praised for opening up about what life is really like behind closed doors for the Cambridge family. She has previously opened up about her relatable parenting struggles, talking about the difficulties she has faced as a mum of three to her little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, although experts have spoken about how the Duchess is not afraid to go against royal parenting traditions.

Royal fans particularly enjoy it when Kate shares sweet stories about her children, whether it’s Louis’ first word (which was inspired by none other than Mary Berry), or the Disney film that young George absolutely loves watching.

But can you guess which little Cambridge is said to be ‘in charge’ at home?

Get the Kate Middleton look…

LK Bennett Mathilde Polka Dot Silk Tea Dress – LK Bennett, £350

The LK Bennett 1930s style Mathilde navy and cream polka dot tea dress is one of Kate’s most iconic outfits. The silk dress features a rounded collar, long sleeves and a half placket of crystal buttons. View Deal

VEJA Esplar Leather Sneakers – NET-A-PORTER, £90

Kate Middleton is a huge trainer fan and one of her go-to brands of choice is sustainable line, VEJA. This KM endorsed pair is responsibly made with ethically sourced materials, featuring contrasting burgundy heel tabs and ‘V’ appliqués. View Deal

Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings – Missoma, £85

Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing these 18ct gold plated vermeil and rhodochrosite hoops by royal fav brand Missoma on multiple occasions. View Deal

According to the Duchess, it’s six year old Charlotte!

During a chat at an event for service personnel and their families in 2017, Kate spoke about Charlotte’s cheeky personality, with fellow parent Samantha Burge telling reporters: ‘She said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge.’

The Queen also believes that the Princess has a sassy streak. In 2019, she asked a young girl if she ‘looked after’ her younger sister at school as part of a religious education project.

The child’s mother replied: ‘It’s the other way around.’

The Queen responded: ‘It’s like that with Charlotte and George.’

So there you go!