Kate Middleton just opened up about her relatable parenting struggles 

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past few years, we’ve only seen more of her, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s role elevated due to her popularity and professionalism.

Kate has gained the most respect for her candid words about motherhood, speaking out in multiple speeches and podcasts about her struggles – a real royal first.

Last year, Kate spent the day at a baby bank with Baby Basics UK, volunteering and sharing her experiences (both positive and negative) with other mums.

This is something that Cat Ross, CEO of Baby Basics UK has opened up about recently, telling HELLO!: ‘I think what struck me the most about the Duchess was her genuine interest.’

She continued: ‘[Kate] genuinely wanted to hear of our experiences, she wanted to hear directly from families that had accessed our services, what their experiences were like and was really unashamed to share her difficulties that she faced in parenting and really been able to relate to families about what it’s like raising children with three children herself.’

This is not the first time that Kate has spoken out about parenting struggles, with the Duchess known to be an advocate for mothers’ mental health.

‘Becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience’, the Duchess announced in 2017. ‘However, at times it has also been a huge challenge – even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not.’

She continued: ‘Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost. And yet there is no rule book, no right or wrong – you just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family.’

‘For many mothers, myself included, this can, at times lead to lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance’ she explained, before emphasising ‘It’s right to talk about motherhood as a wonderful thing, but we also need to talk about its stresses and strains. It’s OK not to find it easy. Asking for help should not be seen as a sign of weakness. If any of us caught a fever during pregnancy, we would seek advice and support from a doctor. Getting help with our mental health is no different – our children need us to look after ourselves and get the support we need.’

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.