Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are reportedly in talks for a joint Netflix project

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since leaving the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they signed a huge deal with Netflix to ‘create content that informs but also gives hope’. They are expected to produce documentaries, series and feature films for the streaming service, and last month, Meghan revealed that she would be acting as an executive producer on an animated series, Pearl, which follows a young girl on a ‘heroic adventure’.

They will also be creating a documentary series on the Invictus Games, the sporting event which was set up by Harry in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, and will follow competitors from around the world on their journey to the games taking place in 2022.

Now, a recent report claims that Meghan and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, are discussing collaborating on a Netflix project.

A source told US Weekly: ‘Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often.

‘Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.

‘Kate is very flattered, and it’s all very positive between them.’

Despite claims that the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex had fallen out, Meghan spoke about the media’s role in fuelling rumours of a ‘feud’ in her interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired earlier this year.

In fact, Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, said recently: ‘If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can … She’s trying to mediate.’

However, Page Six claims that palace sources denied the report.

So will Kate and Meghan be joining forces?

We’ll have to wait and see!