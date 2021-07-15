Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced some very exciting news

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry also returned to the UK earlier this month to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shot back into headlines this week as it was announced that their tell-all interview with Oprah earlier this year, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category.

Just days later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced more exciting news involving a Netflix project.

Meghan Markle has been announced as an executive producer on Pearl, an upcoming animated series following a young girl on a ‘heroic adventure’.

Releasing a statement on the Archewell Foundation’s website, Meghan announced: ‘Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.’

She continued: ‘I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

‘David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.’

Yes, David Furnish is involved, as are other big names from Amanda Rynda and Carolyn Soper to Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan.

There is no set release date just yet but we cannot wait.

Huge congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!