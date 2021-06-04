Kate Middleton originally had a completely different name in mind for Prince George

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Picking the perfect name for your newborn can be tricky – do you go for a moniker from the smartest baby names list? Or stick to something with a vintage twist? What about reviving one of these almost extinct baby names?

There’s even a list of the most popular royal inspired baby names if you want something a tad regal.

But how do the royals themselves choose?

According to a report in Vanity Fair, Prince William and Kate Middleton had a few options in the bank when they were expecting their first child, Prince George, back in 2013 – and apparently, Kate ‘had her heart’ set on a different name entirely.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn’t want to find out the sex of their baby, as William ‘wanted a surprise’, that doesn’t mean they hadn’t thought about what the little royal would be known as.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote: ‘Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise.’

She added that Kate had a feeling it would be a boy and ‘had her heart set on the name Alexander’.

Cute.

So what made the Duchess change her mind?

Apparently, they just decided to settle on George once he had arrived, perhaps a nod to the Queen’s late father King George XI. Alexander was instead used as a second name.

The Queen’s middle name is Alexandra, so the name also has special importance to the couple.

How lovely!