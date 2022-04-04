Kate’s concerned words to William when she introduced Prince Louis just hours after his birth

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Louis turns 4 later this month, and while fans love hearing stories about the little royal – whether it’s the fact that his first words had something to do with baking icon Mary Berry or his sweet natured personality – due to the pandemic he has missed the various royal milestones, such as official tours, and he hasn’t been in the public eye as much as his two older siblings – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – were at his age.

However, with his birthday in just a few weeks many are looking back at the moment that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced the tiny royal to the world.

Just like his brother and sister, he was born at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, West London and William and Kate stepped out to show him to the world just hours after his birth on 23rd April 2018.

Kate wore a red dress with a white collar, bearing striking resemblance to the late Princess Diana’s outfit when she had just given birth to Prince Harry in 1984.

But while the couple smiled for photographers just outside of the hospital, Kate voiced some concerns to her husband.

One lip reader noted the conversation that the Cambridges had at the time as they stood in front of the cameras.

According to the Mirror, William and Kate spoke about which direction they look and where they should be waving, when William asked his wife: ‘Are you okay with him?’

A few minutes later, Kate reportedly said to William: ‘It’s a bit windy, eh? He might get a cold. Let’s go now.’

William replied: ‘Sure,’ and the couple left the photocall.

When they later left the hospital with baby Louis, the Duke made a joke to well-wishers, saying: ‘Thrice worry now.’

The couple has yet to confirm how they’ll be celebrating Louis’ birthday this month, but fans are hoping for more of Kate’s signature portraits.